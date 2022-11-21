DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) announced the names of committee vice chairs Monday for the 90th Legislative Session, which is due to start in January.

“We have a strong group of new and returning members who bring a lot to the table and are ready to get to work in the Statehouse. I’m eager to see all that we can accomplish together for the people of Iowa,” Grassley said in a press release Monday.

Chair positions were announced on Nov. 16.

Representative Mike Sexton (R-Rockwell City) will join Rep. Megan Jones (R-Sioux Rapids) who will lead the Administrative Rules Committee as Vice Chair and Chair, respectively. Likewise, Siouxland Representatives Thomas Jeneary (R-Le Mars) and Ken Carlson (R-Onawa) will lead the Natural Resources Committee as Chair and Vice Chair respectively.

The final new appointment was of Representative-elect Zach Dieken (R-Granville) who was appointed as Vice Chair of the Environmental Protection Committee.

Several other area legislatures were appointed to chair positions last week. Rep. Brian Best (R-Glidden) was appointed chair of the Transporation Committee, Rep. Steve Hilt (R-Denison) was appointed chair of the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Skyler Wheeler (R-Hull) was appointed chair of the Education Committee, and Rep. Jacob Bossman (R-Sioux City) was appointed chair of the Transportation, Infastructure, and Capitals Appropriaions.

Non-chair and vice-chair committee appointments have not yet been announced.