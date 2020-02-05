Lawmakers to vote on articles of impeachment charges from House of Representatives

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) – One thing that is reportedly not going to be in the President’s State of the Union address, the ongoing impeachment trial.

Closing arguments in the Senate officially wrapping up on Monday and lawmakers believe a conclusion to the trial will not be far behind.

South Dakota Senator John Thune said on Tuesday on the Senate floor that he worries that if lawmakers use impeachment as a partisan weapon, it’s a slippery slope down.

“Pretty soon, Presidents wouldn’t be serving not at the pleasure of the American people, but the pleasure of the House and Senate. We need to call a halt before we go too far to turn back,” said Sen. Thune (R-SD).

Senators could vote to acquit all of the charges against President Trump as early as Wednesday.