Klobuchar makes 1st hires in Nevada with ex-O’Rourke staff

Amy Klobuchar gestures to an audience at a breakfast event on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Atlanta. Klobuchar, along with Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer, all presidential hopefuls, spoke at the event hosted by the Al Sharpton’s National Action Network. (AP Photo/ Ron Harris)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar (KLOH’-buh-shar) is making her first campaign hires in early voting Nevada, scooping up staffers who worked for Beto (BET’-oh) O’Rourke’s campaign.

Klobuchar’s campaign announced Friday the Minnesota senator had hired Marina Negroponte to serve as state director and Cameron Miller to serve as Nevada political director. Both held similar roles in the state for O’Rourke’s campaign, which ended this month.

Negroponte helped organize the Hispanic community for the civil rights nonprofit We Are All Human Foundation and spent a decade working in international development for the United Nations.

Miller has worked on several state legislative campaigns in Nevada.

The state is third in line to vote next year on the Democratic presidential field.

Klobuchar has been working to build momentum after strong performances in the last two debates.