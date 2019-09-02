Gun debate heightens after another mass shooting

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) – In the wake of the weekend mass shooting in west Texas, there again is talk in Washinton to tighten gun control measures.

Odessa, Texas was the site of the sixth mass shooting in the last month. In total, 53 people were killed in August. And now more questions about what Washington will do. But even after this weekend’s rampage, those who are pushing for action on gun control say they see no urgency from the White House.

The president says when congress returns from summer recess lawmakers will take up some gun legislation.

“This really hasn’t changed anything,” said President Trump. “We’re doing a package and we’ll see how it comes about.”

And in Texas where nearly 70 people have been killed in mass shootings since 2016, looser gun laws went into effect Sunday The changes include legislation that would arm more teachers. The state’s Republican Governor Abbot, while saying action is needed, did not name any concrete gun control measures.

“I’m tired of the dying of the people in the state of Texas. Too many Texans are mourning. Too many Texans have lost their lives. The status quo in Texas is unacceptable.”

A recent Quinnipiac poll shows that 93 percent of Americans back new restrictions and so do the two Texas Democrats running for president, Beto O’Rourke and Julian Castro.

“If we’re not able to act decisively, then we will continue to have this kind of bloodshed in America,” O’Rourke said.

“The biggest lies that the president has told include that he would do something about universal background checks,” said Castro.

Immediately after the Eel Paso and Dayton shootings, President Trump did come out in support of what he called “intelligent background checks” but pulled back from that position days later. Sunday, he said background checks wouldn’t have stopped these most recent tragedies