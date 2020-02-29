Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders; Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Democratic presidential candidates Biden and Pete Buttigieg; Vice President Mike Pence.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sanders; Azar; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Biden; Pence.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Biden; Azar.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Washington DC Headlines

More Washington-DC

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.