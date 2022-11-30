DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has joined other governors in sending a letter to Congress.

According to a release, Gov. Reynolds has joined 20 other state governors on Wednesday in sending a letter to Congressional Leadership. The letter requests immediate action to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. Military members set by President Joe Biden.

“The Biden vaccine mandate creates a national security risk that severely impacts our defense capabilities abroad and our state readiness here at home,” said Reynolds. “As Governors, our ability to respond to natural disasters and conduct emergency operations is contingent upon the strength and size of our National Guard units. As Congressional leaders, it is your duty to provide for the national defense, and therefore, we call upon you to protect the men and women in uniform—who protect us—from an unnecessary vaccine mandate. As President Biden, himself, stated on September 18, 2022, ‘The pandemic is over.’”

According to the release, top-ranking leadership in the Armed Forces has continued to report major recruitment shortages and thousands of men and women have been discharged for refusing to comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Other state governors who joined include the governors of Tennessee, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming.

The full letter can be viewed here.