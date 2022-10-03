DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Iowa Republicans gathered Saturday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds to take part in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ fifth annual Harvest Festival.

In addition to the fall family-friendly events like pumpkin decorating and a barbeque, the event also gave GOP supporters the chance to interact with the Republican members of Iowa’s congressional delegation and Gov. Reynolds herself.

Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson, and congressional hopeful Zach Nunn were all in attendance. Republicans said the main goal was to give voters a chance to hear their points of view under one roof.

“When Republicans said getting the vaccine is your choice, Iowa Democrats said ‘no.’ Those tax cuts I mentioned earlier, they opposed them. When we passed Back the Blue, they voted against it. When we protected girls’ sports for girls, they called it discrimination. The Iowa Democratic Party has lost sight of hardworking Iowans,” Reynolds told the crowd.

The Harvest Festival also featured one Republican candidate from out of state, Wesley Hunt, a Texan running for the House of Representatives in November.