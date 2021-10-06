Gov. Reynolds and Ricketts tour southern border

ARLINGTON, Texas (KCAU) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts were in Texas Wednesday for a tour of the southern border. They joined a group of Republican governors calling on the President Joe Biden administration for change.

In total, 10 Republican governors were in attendance to speak about what they call a crisis at the border. The group has formally requested to meet with Biden over the increase in migrant crossings from Mexico into the U.S.

Reynolds said illegal crossings are at a 20-year-high. Including the crossings of unaccompanied children.

“In April, we had 15 unaccompanied minor girls that were flown into the Des Moines airport in the middle of the night. Then they were boarded on charter busses. After we were made aware of this happening in the state of Iowa, we reached out to the Biden administration to ask them if they were responsible for this action taking place. After weeks of denying they were involved, they finally admitted it was their administration that was responsible,” Reynolds said.

She and Ricketts called on the Biden administration to act.

“We need Joe Biden to step up and lead. We can do this by enacting common-sense policies–policies that will reduce never-ending programs. but his policies have done the exact opposite. What we’re seeing coming out of the Biden administration is incentivizing migration and illegal crossings is at a 20 year high, including the crossings of unaccompanied children,” she said.

Ricketts spoke on a 10-pronged plan of action for policy change at the border.

“Now look folks, this is not new. Four previous administrations have deployed national guard troops to the border to be able to help with the crisis down here. The Biden administration needs to call up more soldiers to do that. They can do that under title 10 so the states don’t bear the cost,” he said.

On Sunday, 125 members of the South Dakota National Guard were activated for a deployment to the southern border. Their mission will last 9-12 months.

The Iowa Democratic Party responded to Reynolds’ trip. The vice-chair of the Latinx Caucus, Patricia Ritchie, said she’s disappointed the governor won’t meet with Iowa Latino leaders to try to solve the issues here at home, first.

“[It’s] sad she won’t sit down with Latino leaders to actually discuss any of this, so I am sad because my money is being spent out there without me having any say in it as a Latino leader,” Ritchie said.

We’re calling on @IAGovernor to honor Iowa’s proud history of being a state that welcomes those seeking a home.



No matter who you are, what you look like, or how you got here, we’re all Iowans and we should embrace a roadmap to citizenship for our friends and neighbors. pic.twitter.com/5LhmPaCOkM — Iowa Democrats (@iowademocrats) October 6, 2021

The Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn also responded, saying “Gov. Reynolds had the opportunity to offer humanitarian help and honor Iowa’s proud tradition of welcoming those seeking a better life, but she chose to say it was ‘not our problem.”