Gov. Noem campaign takes fundraising to federal level

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s campaign has formed a federal political action committee, indicating her growing fundraising prowess and national ambitions.
The Republican insists she is focused on getting re-elected as governor next year. But her nationwide fundraising network has fueled speculation that she could be eyeing a 2024 presidential bid.
Last week, her campaign registered a PAC called Noem Victory Fund with the Federal Elections Commission.
Campaign finance experts say the move means the PAC can distribute funds into elections beyond South Dakota and create a pot of money that could be put into a future campaign for federal office.