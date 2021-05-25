Gov. Noem campaign takes fundraising to federal level

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2018 file photo President Donald Trump appears with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in Sioux Falls, S.D. Noem catapulted onto a shortlist of conservative politicians favored by Trump with her libertarian approach to the pandemic. With the virus waning, she may be seeking to stay there by picking some legal fights sure to please the right. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s campaign has formed a federal political action committee, indicating her growing fundraising prowess and national ambitions.

The Republican insists she is focused on getting re-elected as governor next year. But her nationwide fundraising network has fueled speculation that she could be eyeing a 2024 presidential bid.

Last week, her campaign registered a PAC called Noem Victory Fund with the Federal Elections Commission.

Campaign finance experts say the move means the PAC can distribute funds into elections beyond South Dakota and create a pot of money that could be put into a future campaign for federal office.