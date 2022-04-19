HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – Former Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Siouxland for Iowa Republican party’s 4th District Convention.

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) announced Tuesday that he and former Vice President Mike Pence will serve breakfast to convention delegates at Iowa’s 4th District Convention on Saturday, April 23 in Carroll from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The 4th District Convention begins at 10 a.m. at Carroll High School.

“We are excited to welcome Vice President Pence back to Northwest Iowa for the 4th District Convention,” said Feenstra. “As he likes to say: He’s a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican – in that order. Those values represent the fabric of the folks of the 4th District, and I am eager to host him in Carroll to advance our conservative vision for Iowa and America.”

Pence commended Feenstra, saying he has ” been a champion for Iowa, his district, and the conservative movement.”

“I look forward to joining Randy and meeting Republican delegates in the 4th District to discuss our shared conservative values and vision for Iowa’s future,” Pence said.