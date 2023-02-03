LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A former mayor of Norfolk was appointed by the Nebraska governor to serve on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents of District 3.

Gov. Jim Pillen announced in a Friday release that he appointed Jim Scheer as District 3 Regent.

“Jim is a public servant who will work to grow the University of Nebraska,” said Gov. Pillen. “He believes in educational excellence, the importance of agriculture, and fiscal conservative leadership.”

Scheer represented District 19 in the Nebraska Legislature from 2013 to 2021 and was elected Speaker of the Legislature in 2017.

Previously, he served on the Norfolk school board and as the mayor of Norfolk. In 2004 and 2008, he was elected to the Nebraska State Board of Education and served as the board president in 2011 and 2012.