WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHO) — It’s not something that happens every day, but on Thursday, every member of the U.S. House of Representatives joined together on a resolution.

By a vote of 419-0, members passed a resolution condemning China for the balloon that defense officials say flew over part of the United States for eight days before the military shot it down last Saturday off the Carolina coast.

“Today, I voted to condemn China’s illegal and brazen violation of U.S. airspace,” U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra, a 4th District Republican from Hull, said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, House members received a classified briefing about the incident. Defense officials reported there were at least four previous incidents where balloons believed to be from China flew over the United States, once during Joe Biden’s administration and three times during Donald Trump’s term in office.

Feenstra’s statement went on to say “their balloon deployment was nothing more than a surveillance mission to identify our military installations and infiltrate our country. As Iowa’s voice in Congress, I will not tolerate China’s efforts to threaten our national security, buy up our farmland, steal our intellectual property, or surveil our children. Instead, we must hold China accountable for their reckless actions and project strong leadership on the global stage.”

China claims that it was a weather balloon but U.S. defense officials say the equipment on it was not typically found in a weather balloon.