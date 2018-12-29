Federal workers receive last paycheck until government reopens

WASHINGTON, D.C. - It's the last payday for 800,000 workers caught in the middle of a partial government shutdown.

Friday's paychecks cover the days before the shutdown began. Employees who are furloughed or working without pay don't know when they'll get their next check.

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said, "The folks who are working are going to get paid. Period. End of story. When they get paid is a function of when the government opens up again."

About 420,000 employees are working without pay, including members of the Coast Guard, some TSA employees and correctional officers. Another 380,000 people have been sent home or furloughed.

"At this point, it looks like we could be in for a very long-term shutdown," said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-North Carolina.

Meadows was one of the lawmakers that encouraged President Trump to stand firm for the border wall, but Democrats like Congressman Gerry Connolly of Virginia said it's a waste of money.

"The wall is a symbol for him and his base. It's not a serious proposal to deal with border security," Connolly said.

The shutdown's impact reaches beyond the nation's capital. The Office of Personnel Management estimates 85 percent of federal workers, not including the military or postal service, live outside of Washington DC.

With no deal in sight, The EPA is set to run out of money at midnight, the Smithsonian museums and the national zoo will close on January 2, and FEMA says it won't issue new federal flood insurance policies or renew expiring ones.

President Trump canceled his New Year's plans in Florida and will stay in DC through the new year.