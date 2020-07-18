Democrats expand Senate targets to GOP states

FILE- In this July 15, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump listens to a reporter’s question on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump has taken an increasingly hands-off approach to the coronavirus crisis in recent days even as COVID-19 related deaths and positive cases have surged to record highs in a huge slice of the country, including areas where he has enjoyed strong support. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s sagging popularity is creating opportunities for Senate Democratic candidates in Republican-leaning states where they normally wouldn’t be competitive.

That’s forcing the GOP to air-drop millions of dollars in states that Trump carried easily in his 2016 presidential win, including Kentucky, Kansas and Montana.

Although dollars don’t always translate into votes, campaign reports filed this week show surging Democratic fundraising in solidly Republican terrain.

This year, challenged by Trump’s fumbled handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the crippled economy and his racially inflammatory stances, Republicans face potentially competitive races they’d normally have locked down. Compounding their problems is strong fundraising by Democratic candidates that’s kept them in contention in unlikely locations.

All of this means Democrats’ chances of capturing control of the Senate are enhanced because they have more targets at which to aim.

And while it’s early and well-known senators can differentiate themselves from an unpopular president atop their ticket, Democrats are defending just 12 Senate seats this November to Republicans’ 23. The GOP controls the Senate 53-47.

States where Senate Democratic challengers have at least long-shot chances include South Carolina and Alaska, and they could mount credible challenges in Georgia and Iowa. They might even be able to protect their most vulnerable incumbent, Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama.