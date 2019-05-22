Democratic hopeful makes stop in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney has already visited Iowa’s 99 counties but he’s not stopping there.

The former representative from Maryland was back in Sioux City campaigning at Rebo’s on 4th Street Wednesday before heading to Storm Lake for a town hall.

One of 23 announced Democratic candidates, Delaney is pushing what he calls a department of cybersecurity.

“We see how U.S. companies get hacked all the time. You talk to people running big companies, and they say it’s like nonstop cyber attacks. So I want this cabinet-type of person to coordinate government and private sector resources and make sure we’re bringing our A-game to fighting cyber attacks,” Delaney said.

John Delany will meet with voters in Pocahontas County Thursday.

