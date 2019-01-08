Dem. 2020 hopeful opens Iowa campaign offices Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - On the heels of Senator Elizabeth Warren's exploratory visit to Iowa over the weekend, a 2020 presidential candidate announced he is opening campaign offices in Iowa.

John Delaney, a Democrat from Maryland, said that offices will be opening in Sioux City, as well as Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, and Waterloo. He is holding the Des Moines office grand opening this weekend.

Delaney was a Representative for Maryland's 6th District. He didn't run for re-election in order to run for president.

In addition to the office openings, his campaign also announced the hiring of key senior staffers, including co-chairs for the campaign in the state.

The two co-chairs are Connie Klug, of Adel, and Paula Meyer, of St. Ansgar.

The campaign also announced Monica Biddix, the former Iowa Communications Director, will serve as the Iowa State Director. Mark Galinsky, former Outreach Director, will serve as the Deputy State Director.

Other senior staff hires include Michelle Bruggenthies as Iowa Caucus Director, Marcia Rogers as Political Director and Rachel Potucek as Deputy Communications Director. In October, the campaign announced the hiring of Greg Hauenstein as the Iowa Digital Director. Both Bruggenthies and Hauenstein had experience in the Iowa Caucus as part of the Sanders ‘16 and Obama ‘08 Iowa campaigns, respectively.