Day two of opening arguments in impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – Almost ten hours after the second day of opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Trump started, Democratic managers have ended their remarks.

House managers continue to lay out their case against the president, appealing to skeptical Republican Senators who could still join them in voting to oust the president to “protect our democracy”.

Democratic managers are accusing Trump of orchestrating a corrupt scheme to cheat in the election, then covering it up.

They also repeatedly reminded Senators of the evidence and witnesses being blocked by the president.