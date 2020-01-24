Breaking News
Auditor rules that Woodbury County Supervisor Taylor voter registration canceled

Day two of opening arguments in impeachment trial

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – Almost ten hours after the second day of opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Trump started, Democratic managers have ended their remarks.

House managers continue to lay out their case against the president, appealing to skeptical Republican Senators who could still join them in voting to oust the president to “protect our democracy”.

Democratic managers are accusing Trump of orchestrating a corrupt scheme to cheat in the election, then covering it up.

They also repeatedly reminded Senators of the evidence and witnesses being blocked by the president.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Washington DC Headlines

More Washington-DC

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Montreal Travel