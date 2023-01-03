(KCAU) — The 108th Nebraska Legislature is scheduled to begin Wednesday, January 4.

Some of the big issues Nebraska lawmakers will handle include restricting abortion in the state, push for increase spending on many needs from housing to mental health.

Along with the possibility of a $600 million canal to bring water from Colorado to Nebraska and possibly a new prison worth about $270 million.

The 90th Iowa General Assembly is scheduled to begin on January 9.

98th session of the South Dakota Legislature starts on January 10.