Congressional member participate in annual baseball game

Members of Congress will be battling it out on the field for bragging rights on the Hill.

Members traded in their suit and tie for a jerseys and the annual Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park.

It’s Democrats versus Republicans in a tradition that goes back to 1909.

It has become so popular, it’s now a big fundraiser for multiple charities in D.C. One of those charities is the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

It’s a way to thank the brave officers who showed up when a man opened fire during Republican practice two years ago.

No lawmakers from the tri-state area are expected to take the field for Wednesday night’s game.

