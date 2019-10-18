Comments by Trump’s acting chief of staff trigger firestorm

WASHINTON, D.C. (ABC News) – The impeachment battle intensifies after President Trump’s chief of staff confirmed the allegation at the core of the inquiry against President Trump.

Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s bombshell admission sent a whirlwind through Washington.

“Get over it. There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy,” Mulvaney said.

House Democrats leading the impeachment probe against the president quickly pounced on Mulvaney’s confirmation of a quid pro quo in the Ukraine scandal.

Mulvaney told reporters that one of the reasons that President Trump ordered military aid withheld from Ukraine to pressure the country’s president to investigate Democrats and the 2016 election.

Hours after the briefing, Mulvaney sent out a statement claiming his words during this exchange were misconstrued despite an exchange with ABC’s John Karl.

Jon Karl said, “What you described is a quid pro quo. It is: Funding will not flow unless the investigation into the Democrats’ server happens as well.”

Mulvaney responded, “We do that – we do that all the time with foreign policy.”

On CNN, Republican Congressman Francis Rooney offered a scathing criticism of Mulvaney’s comments and said he refuses to rule out impeachment.

“Yeah, whatever might have been gray and unclear before is certainly clear right now,” Rooney said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy came to Mulvaney’s defense, saying “I think Mick Mulvaney clarified his statement to be very clear. I take – I take Mick Mulvaney at his word for clarification.”

Meanwhile, the fallout continues to unfold as the president confirmed Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, a main player in the adminsitration’s dealings with Ukraine, is resigning. The reason for now is unclear.

The White House has made it clear to Democrats that they will not participate in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump. Nevertheless, Perry faced an end of the day deadline for documents relating to Ukraine and has rejected a congressional supoena.