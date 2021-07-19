Choices for Nebraska governor surface for 2022 race

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Election season is looming in Nebraska, and voters already are seeing several choices for their next governor.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is going to reach his term limit in 2022, and now five candidates have entered the race.

Some that stand out of the race include Charles Herbster, Jim Pillen, and now two-term State Senator Brett Lindstrom, who visited KCAU 9 to speak about his campaign.

“We often talk about South Dakota and Iowa, and certain taxes, and how do we compete, so that’s a big initiative. Economic development is another one, and being a younger person in this race, we have workforce issues. This is a next-generational leadership campaign in that regard,” said Lindstrom.

He also said he’s excited to meet more Nebraskans and hear their concerns.