The Iowa Democrats are holding events in Iowa, just not in Siouxland.

However, KCAU 9 was able to talk with the Chair of the Iowa Democratic party, Ross Wilburn. He was critical of the motivation behind this rally.

“Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds, Randy Feenstra are so desperate to hang onto political power, instead of meeting voters and connecting with Iowans that they are spending their time sucking up to a defeated former president,” Wilburn said.

According to politico’s predictions, many of Iowa’s midterm races are likely to end with Republicans claiming victory, especially the races for Governor and U.S Senate.