Boot-hatted satirist Vermin Supreme launches mock Senate bid in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — The perennial presidential candidate who wears a boot on his head and promises every American a free pony is mounting a write-in campaign for the U.S. Senate in Massachusetts.
In a video posted this week on YouTube, Vermin Supreme proclaims himself a Libertarian alternative to U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, the Democrats battling it out in next Tuesday’s primary.
Two Republicans, Kevin O’Connor, and Shiva Ayyadurai, also are running.
Supreme, a performance artist, says he jumped into the race after learning some disaffected voters already were writing him in on mail and absentee ballots.