Boot-hatted satirist Vermin Supreme launches mock Senate bid in Massachusetts

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, perennial candidate Vermin Supreme draws a crowd before a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, in Keene, N.H. The performance artist said he is mounting a write-in campaign as a Democrat candidate for the U.S. Senate in Massachusetts in the Tuesday, Sept. 1 primary election. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP, file)

BOSTON (AP) — The perennial presidential candidate who wears a boot on his head and promises every American a free pony is mounting a write-in campaign for the U.S. Senate in Massachusetts.

In a video posted this week on YouTube, Vermin Supreme proclaims himself a Libertarian alternative to U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, the Democrats battling it out in next Tuesday’s primary.

Two Republicans, Kevin O’Connor, and Shiva Ayyadurai, also are running.

Supreme, a performance artist, says he jumped into the race after learning some disaffected voters already were writing him in on mail and absentee ballots.