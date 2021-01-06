Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

FILE PHOTO: Former Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, chief judge of the D.C. Circuit Court, during a meeting with U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) May 10, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was rejected by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday.

Biden is expected to announce Garland’s appointment on Thursday, along with other senior leaders of the department, including former homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general and former Justice Department civil rights chief Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general.

Garland has held senior positions at the Justice Department, including serving as a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Biden’s pick will force Senate Republicans to contend with the nomination of someone they rejected in 2016, refusing even to hold hearings when a Supreme Court vacancy arose.

The people familiar with the process spoke on condition of anonymity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.