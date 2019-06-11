Biden making stops in two-day Iowa tour

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCAU) – Former Vice President Joe Biden will also be making a highly anticipated return to the Hawkeye state.

After skipping the weekend’s Hall of Fame ceremony in Cedar Rapids, the Democratic frontrunner has scheduled stops in four Iowa cities.

On Tuesday, he kicks off a two-day tour with events in Ottumwa and Mount Pleasant.

Nearly five decades into his political career, the 76-year-old is facing new criticism about whether he is fit for the job.

“It’s a legitimate question to ask about my age. The same question was asked to me enough when I got elected at age 29 before I was old enough to serve,” Biden said. “It’s a question of whether or not, hopefully, I can demonstrate not only with age comes wisdom and experience that can make things a lot better. Look, that’s for you all to decide, not for me to decide.”

Biden will close out his tour of Iowa with stops in Davenport and Clinton Wednesday.

