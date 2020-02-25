Arkansas man charged with trying to blow up car at Pentagon

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — An Arkansas man was arrested on charges he tried to blow up a car outside the Pentagon, federal officials said Tuesday.

Matthew Dmitri Richardson, of Fayetteville, is due in federal court in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon following his arrest a day earlier.

A Pentagon police officer saw the 19-year-old Richardson standing next to a car and striking a cigarette lighter to a piece of fabric attached to the vehicle’s gas tank, according to a federal criminal complaint. Richardson told the officer that he was going to “blow this vehicle up,” as well as “himself,” the complaint said.

It was not immediately clear if Richardson had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

