DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa voters who want to take part in early voting for the 2023 city-school elections can start casting their ballots on October 18.

It also begins the absentee voting period along with the first day of people voting in person at their county election office. October 18 is the first day that county auditors can mail absentee ballots to those who request them.

According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, so far, more than 5,500 people have asked for an absentee ballot. The deadline to request for one to be mailed is by October 23 at 5 p.m.

“We want to see every Iowan participate in the upcoming city-school election, and the best way to be successful in voting is to have a plan for how you want to vote,” Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said. “Iowans have several secure ways to vote, including early and in-person at their county auditor’s office. Iowans should make a plan early and take the necessary steps to ensure their voice is heard this November.”

As a reminder, people can vote absentee by mail or in person at the polls on election day, which is November 7.