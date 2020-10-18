2020 Election: The race for the White House heats up

(ABC) – The race for the White House is playing out across several states that President Trump carried four years ago.

President Trump made an appeal to seniors in Florida.

“Seniors will be the first in line for the vaccine, and we will soon be ending this pandemic,” he said.

He also visited Michigan and Wisconsin. With the president trailing the polls, Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse expressed concern that if the president loses, he’s going to take the Senate down with him.

President Trump blasted Sasse on Twitter, calling him the “least effective” Republican Senator who “truly doesn’t have what it takes to be great.”

Joe Biden capped off a day of campaigning in Michigan on Friday with a drive-in rally in Detroit.

“We can’t forget that winning in November doesn’t just mean defeating Donald Trump. It means winning back the United States Senate and expanding our majority in the House of Representatives,” said Biden.

In a memo sent to supporters and obtained by ABC News, Biden’s campaign manager said the race is close in key battleground states and wrote, “We cannot underestimate Donald Trump or his ability to claw his way back into contention in the final days of a campaign.”

Former President Barack Obama is setting to hit the campaign trail in person.

“I don’t engage in a lot of hyperbole, but this one really is the most important election that I can think of because our country is at a crossroads,” said Obama.

22 million Americans have already voted in this election, many standing in line for hours.

“If you want the United States to remain united, you need to vote because if we get any further away from each other, I don’t know if we’ll ever be able to come back,” said Monique Sutton, a North Carolina voter.