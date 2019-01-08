Police warn against dangers of the 'Bird Box Challenge'

WEST HAZLETON, Luzerne County (WBRE) - If you have not heard of the "Bird Box Challenge" yet, there's a chance you soon will hear about it.

The challenge comes from the Netflix movie "Bird Box" starring Sandra Bullock. The movie is about a mother navigating a world with two children and they have to wear blindfolds to avoid seeing an unseen entity that forces people to kill themselves.

The movie has led people to put their own spin on the movie, but first responders are warning people to not try it.

"People that think going around blindfolded or trying to find your way is a funny thing to do or adventurous it's a very dangerous activity. Doing that and trying to find your way blindfolded could lead to serious injury or death," West Hazleton Police Department Chief Brian Buglio said.

Netflix officials have also issued a warning to people not to set up bird box challenges.