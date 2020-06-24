Shooting at Prospect Park in Des Moines on June 23, 2020. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say a shooting that happened in Des Moines’ Prospect Park Tuesday is now a homicide.

The Des Moines Police Department says the victim of the shooting, 31-year-old Paye Blawou, has died from his injuries.

Emergency responders were called to Prospect Park just before 8:00 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Blawou in critical condition, suffering from a gunshot injury. He was transported to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment, where he later died.

Police say they have been working through the night interviewing witnesses and processing evidence. Their investigation continues and no arrests in the case have been announced.

This is Des Moines’ 13th homicide of 2020.