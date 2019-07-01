Breaking News
Body found of missing 19-year-old from Emmetsburg

Police: Trail bought saws, bleach, trash bags before killing

News
Posted: / Updated:

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — Investigators say they had hard time believing the man on trial for the murder and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that FBI investigators testified Monday about holes they found in 52-year-old Aubrey Trail’s statements about the death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

FBI agent Mike Maseth said investigators never found evidence to support Trail’s statement that Loofe had agreed on video to participate in a sexual fantasy that he says led to her death.

Loofe’s dismembered body was found weeks after her November 2017 disappearance in trash bags in a field about 90 miles away from Lincoln.

Police say Loofe had gone on a Tinder date Nov. 14 with 25-year-old Bailey Boswell, who was Trail’s girlfriend. Both Trail and Boswell are charged with first-degree murder and face a possible death penalty.

Trail’s trial is expected to continue until July 8.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story