Police shootout during San Diego live news report ends in arrest

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – A man was taken into custody Monday after exchanging gunshots with police officers that could be heard during a live report downtown near the Convention Center.

Just after 7 p.m. on West Harbor Drive, a news crew for our sister station KSWB FOX 5 was reporting live on Comic-Con’s plans to remain virtual this year when multiple gunshots rang out. FOX 5’s camera panned to show a man in front of a black sedan, pointing a gun in the direction of a Port of San Diego Harbor Police vehicle behind him before crouching down.

Following the exchange of gunfire, FOX 5’s camera showed the suspect walking towards officers with his hands up. Officers then took the man, 29, into custody, police said.

Harbor police said an officer stopped the driver at 5th Avenue and Harbor Drive for a traffic violation. The officer thought the driver may be impaired and asked him to get out of the car for an evaluation. When the driver got out, he opened fire on the officer, and the officer returned fire.

Neither the suspect nor the officer was injured. A man nearby was hit by a stray bullet but an object in his pant pocket stopped the bullet from breaking his skin, police said. He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and was later released.