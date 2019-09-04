UPDATE: One hospitalized after shooting in Morningside area

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE (5:16 p.m.): Officers said they are still investigating the scene but that there is one victim.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department said they were called to 2201 Gibson Street at 4:36 p.m. There were also reports of several people running from the scene.

One victim, a 21-year-old male, was found in a parking lot near Bob Roes at 2320 Transit Avenue. He was taken to MercyOne Hospital. They believe the injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating. They ask that anyone with information about the incident to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960 or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477)

PREVIOUS: There is heavy police presence in the Morningside area of Sioux City Wednesday afternoon.

Sioux City police were called to the 2200 block of Gibson Street for a report of shots fired Wednesday around 4:18 p.m.

An ambulance was called to the area of Bob Roe’s shortly after. KCAU 9 saw someone taken away by ambulance.

There is no word yet whether a suspect has been taken into custody.

KCAU 9 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.