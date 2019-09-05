Police respond to 2nd shooting at Riverview Apartments

Sioux City Police were called to the Riverview Apartments on the 2200 block of Gibson Street for a second report of shots fired Wednesday.



The second report coming in just after 9:00pm Wednesday, with no word yet about any injuries. Police are still actively searching for suspects who reportedly fled the scene. Witnesses on the scene telling KCAU 9 they say two vehicles peel out of the parking lot shortly after the shots rang out.

This investigation comes as police are still searching for the suspect or suspects involved in the first shooting at the Riverview Apartments that happened around 4:30pm Wednesday.

The victim of that shooting made his way into Bob Roe’s Point After restaurant just a short distance from the apartment complex. Police say his injuries are not life threatening and he is not sharing many details with authorites.

This is a developing story, stick with KCAU 9 news as we learn the latest details on the investigation.