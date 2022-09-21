DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is in the Polk County Jail facing multiple charges after police say he bit an officer Tuesday while they were trying to help him find a sober ride home.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of 21st Street around 2:30 p.m. on a report of a man passed out in a vehicle, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When police arrived, they found 27-year-old Jaston Boone was extremely intoxicated and noticed open containers in the car.

While officers tried to help him get a sober driver to take him home, Sgt. Parizek said Boone jumped in the car and started trying to leave. During a struggle, Boone bit an officer on the arm.

Boone was able to race away from the scene, but officers found him a short time later at his home.

He is charged with assault causing serious injury-peace officer, OWI, open container, interference with official acts, reckless driving, and several other offenses.