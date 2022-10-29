A 33-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police allege he broke into a residence and chased a victim.

Avery Horton faces a first-degree burglary charge, court records say.

According to an arrest affidavit, shortly after 11:38 a.m. Thursday, Horton grabbed a cement brick and threw it into a victim’s front door. That shattered the victim’s front-door window.

Horton then reached through the shattered window and unlocked the door to let himself into the residence. The victim walked into the living room and saw Horton standing at the bottom of the stairs, “seemingly holding a firearm,” the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Horton yelled, “I told you I was coming over here,” and “Get in my car.” The victim ran out of the back door while Horton was waving the firearm around.

Horton chased the victim out of the residence. The victim jumped over a fence and ran through the neighborhood. Horton then got back in his vehicle and rode around the neighborhood trying to find the victim, the affidavit says.

Horton is being held on $25,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Nov. 4 in Scott County Court.