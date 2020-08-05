Police identify homicide victim as Sioux Falls man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified the victim of a homicide west of Sioux Falls as a 30-year-old Sioux Falls man.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Josh Phillips says Cody Allen Schmidt was found dead with gunshot wounds in a ditch Monday morning near Wall Lake.

The Argus Leader reports Phillips said an autopsy was being conducted Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s office has not released any details about a potential suspect, but Phillips asked for the public’s help in identifying Schmidt’s recent activities over the last several days.

