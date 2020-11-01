Police: Des Moines homicide victim was shot by his daughter

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A Des Moines man is dead after being shot and killed by his daughter, according to police.

Rythm Huddleston, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in the shooting death of Marcellas McNeil, 45.

Des Moines police and fire rescue personnel were called to the 2600 block of Ingersoll Avenue at 1:26 a.m. on Sunday for the shooting.

Police say Huddleston and McNeil had been arguing inside a bar and continued outside in a nearby parking lot when Huddleston allegedly shot her father and fled the scene in her car. McNeil was taken to a local hospital by Des Moines fire medics with a gunshot wound to the head but later died.

Witnesses helped locate Huddleston and officers took her into custody without incident. Investigators were able to find the suspected firearm and police say Huddleston admitted to the shooting.

Des Moines Police Department detectives continue to investigate. This is the 21st homicide in Des Moines this year.