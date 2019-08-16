Police: Armed robbery suspect showed gun at Altoona restaurant, spurring area lockdown

ALTOONA, Iowa (WOI) — Friday morning, police locked down the area surrounding Prairie Meadows and Adventureland off of NE Hubbell Ave and Adventureland Dr following an armed robbery at Spectators Bar & Grill.

“About 7:35 a.m. this morning we got a call that there was a robbery at Spectators [Bar & Grill] and there was a male that had a gun and showed it. There were no injuries, though,” said Sgt. Alyssa Wilson with the Altoona Police Department. “Right now we are actively looking for that suspect. That’s why we’ve asked people to kind of stay away from the area so we can make sure he’s no longer in the area and there is no threat to the public.”

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 5’5″ and 150 pounds with a white button-up shirt, blue pants and dark hat.

At 0735 hrs, there was a #robbery at Spectators Sports Bar. Suspect: 5'5", 150lbs, black male, white button up shirt, blue pants, dark hat. Suspect is still at large. Please stay away from the area. Call 911 if suspect is seen. pic.twitter.com/HKijIivyas — Sgt. A Wilson (@SgtWilson252) August 16, 2019

No threat was found at Adventureland, and it reopened later in the morning just after 11 a.m.,

Adventureland Park, Hotel, & Campground are all OPEN. Tactical Teams cleared the area and did not find a threat. — Sgt. A Wilson (@SgtWilson252) August 16, 2019