FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) – A plea hearing has been scheduled for next week in the case of a Fort Dodge mother accused of drowning her baby in the bathtub shortly after giving birth.

Taylor Blaha and Brandon Thoma (WHO 13)

Taylor Blaha, 25, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of her baby daughter in November 2022. Documents filed in the case claim Blaha and the child’s father, Brandon Thoma, killed the newborn by holding her underwater in the bathtub at the couple’s apartment.

Blaha allegedly told investigators she and Thoma were afraid if the child cried neighbors would hear and call the police. They were worried they would lose custody of the other child they shared because testing would show the presence of methamphetamine in the newborn’s system.

Both were charged with first-degree murder and Thoma was also charged with abuse of a corpse. He allegedly disposed of the baby’s body. The remains still haven’t been found.

Thoma took a deal in July, pleading guilty to child endangerment resulting in death and abuse of a corpse. He faces up to 60 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 1st.

Blaha’s plea hearing is set for August 18th.