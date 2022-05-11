SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A lawsuit between Planned Parenthood and Gov. Kristi Noem is on hold.

On Tuesday, a court order was announced by the U.S. Court of Appeals to put the appeal “in abeyance until the Supreme Court issues a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is granted.”

The lawsuit involving Noem stems from a rule to require women to make three visits to a physician to receive the medication necessary to end their pregnancy.

When the lawsuit was filed, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood said the rule goes against the FDA’s recommendations and would place “yet another medically unnecessary and burdensome restriction on abortion access in South Dakota.”

Last week, a draft opinion from the Supreme Court on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case was leaked showing the constitutional right to an abortion found in Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

South Dakota is one of 13 states with a trigger law that would ban abortions altogether if Roe is overturned.