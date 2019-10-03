Pink Badge Project raises money and awareness for breast cancer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some Siouxland police officers are switching up their badges this month all for a good cause.

Female Sioux City police officers are participating in the Pink Badge Project.

The pink police patches are on sale for $10, and the proceeds go to a breast cancer charity.

The Sioux City Police Department takes part in No-Shave November, which raises money for men’s health issues, so this was a way for female officers to participate as well.

“So this is offering us, women, an opportunity to raise money as well. The money that we’re raising from this program for the patches is going to a local fundraiser, Caps for Courage,” Officer Heather Albrecht of the Sioux City Police Department said.

All proceeds WILL GO to “Caps 4 Courage”, which provides a gift box to the cancer survivors at their first radiation or chemotherapy treatment.