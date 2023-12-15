RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man received three life sentences for murdering three people, according to the SD Office of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In addition to the three life sentences, 26-year-old Elijah West was also sentenced for 30 additional years for three counts of discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence and one county of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person.

On the eve of January 4, 2022 and into the early morning hours of January 5th, West entered a trailer near Wounded Knee, SD where a group of people were inside. Shortly after talking to the group, West removed a firearm and unprovoked, fired his gun and killed three innocent people. West then held a fourth person at gun point and ordered the person to coordinate a ride for him to a residence in Manderson, SD. After getting to that location, West left with another person. The individuals in the Manderson residence called 911 and reported the shooting.

West was found early the next morning with the murder weapon in his possession and was arrested.

“This case stands out as a particularly heinous example of human depravity,” said U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell. “The defendant committed unspeakable acts of violence for which no sentence would ever be sufficient, but we hope these three life sentences, which must be served consecutively, give the victims’ families some measure of closure as they grieve the senseless loss of their loved ones.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division.