Pilger woman crashes into pole with pickup

PILGER, Neb. (KCAU) – A Pilger woman crashed into a pole Wednesday afternoon while driving a pickup.

The crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on 576th Avenue about ten miles southeast of Pilger. 

The Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated the crash.

Police said Amanda Beerbohm, 32, of rural Pilger hit a metal power pole after departing the roadway and traveling through a ditch.

Beerbohm was treated at the scene by Pilger Rescue and declined further transport, police said.

Officials are crediting seat belts with lessening any serious injuries.

Cuming County Power District also responded to the scene.

