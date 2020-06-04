Pilger woman crashes into pole with pickup

PILGER, Neb. (KCAU) – A Pilger woman crashed into a pole Wednesday afternoon while driving a pickup.
The crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on 576th Avenue about ten miles southeast of Pilger.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated the crash.
Police said Amanda Beerbohm, 32, of rural Pilger hit a metal power pole after departing the roadway and traveling through a ditch.
Beerbohm was treated at the scene by Pilger Rescue and declined further transport, police said.
Officials are crediting seat belts with lessening any serious injuries.
Cuming County Power District also responded to the scene.
Latest Stories
- Judge: $750K bail for 3 ex-officers accused in Floyd’s death
- 23rd Annual ‘Helping Children’ benefit golf tournament to take place in July
- Hy-Vee gives away more than 40K peaches in drive-thru event
- USDA issues first Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments
- Sioux City Municipal Band’s summer season postponed