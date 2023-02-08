SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — We had plenty of big-time players making big-time plays, including one Pierce Bluejays forward who earned a spot on ESPN’s SportsCenter’s Top 10.

Pierce forward and Iowa State football commit Benjamin Brahmer’s shot ended up as the #6 play in the Top 10. Brahmer scored 17 points in the Pierce win over Clarkson/Leigh.

“I was cutting and I caught it between the legs because the pass was low and I was falling so I just threw it up. And I actually knew, I felt it was going in. I just looked up and was like how did I do that,” Brahmer said postgame.

Click here to watch the play courtesy of Iowa State Football.