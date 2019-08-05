Photographer teaches Siouxlanders how to chase rainbows

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One of the only good things to come after heavy rainfall, is the beautiful rainbows that are revealed afterward. For traveling photographer Christian Begeman, he’s got a passion for capturing their beauty.

Teaching Siouxlanders how to chase rainbows, Begeman held an event at the Betty Strong Encounter Center Sunday. Showing guests his vast collection of weather images and how he goes about getting the perfect picture.

“I think anytime you put something up on the screen that people go wow or I’ve seen something like that or where was that shot? I think that’s a good interaction point and it just reminds people that hey we live in a pretty cool place in these United States,” said photographer Christian Begeman.

Most of Begeman’s content comes from traveling along the rural roads of the upper Midwest.