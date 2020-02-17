Siouxland photographer helps make kids super

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local photographer transformed children living with diseases and disabilities into superheroes for the day.

Michel Rohner of Studio 712 started taking these super photo’s last year as a way to make sick kids feel super. He has brought the theme back again for everyone.

A mobile photo studio has been set up with a superhero theme offering capes and masks of all colors resembling the coolest and strongest superheroes, shining a light on each child’s inner strengths through each photo.

“Oh it’s great, I like to see them smile and just have fun, let loose and yeah, just be kids, you know,” said Rohner

The theme will be going on until next Saturday, anyone can have their child’s photo taken, they just have to call ahead to make an appointment.