New phone scam reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new phone scam is happening around Woodbury County.

According to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, the caller claims to be an employee for the sheriff’s office. The scammer then tells the recipient they failed to comply with a subpoena and if they don’t pay a fine, they will be arrested.

The authorities would like to remind the public they do not call people when a subpoena has not been complied. The press released stated they also don’t solicit money for that incident.

If you have any questions, you can call the sheriff’s office at 712-279-6010 or 1-800-352-6352 during business hours. For after business hours, you can reach out to the Communications Center non-emergency numbers at 712-279-6510 or 1-800-352-4606.