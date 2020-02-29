People monitored for coronavirus in Nebraska set to be retested

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – American’s are continuing to show fear with the spread of the coronavirus.

People who are being monitored at the Nebraska Medical Center are reportedly getting better.

A few of the 15 people that have tested positive for the virus and are being monitored at UNMC will be getting retested soon, depending on the results.

A few of those people who have been quarantined could be getting released soon, but those plans are all in the preliminary stages.

Internationally, there are more than 83,000 cases have been reported in more than 50 countries, with a death toll of over 2,800.