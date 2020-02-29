People monitored for coronavirus in Nebraska set to be retested

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – American’s are continuing to show fear with the spread of the coronavirus.

People who are being monitored at the Nebraska Medical Center are reportedly getting better.

A few of the 15 people that have tested positive for the virus and are being monitored at UNMC will be getting retested soon, depending on the results.

A few of those people who have been quarantined could be getting released soon, but those plans are all in the preliminary stages.

Internationally, there are more than 83,000 cases have been reported in more than 50 countries, with a death toll of over 2,800.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.