WASHINGTON DC (ABC) – The Trump Administration is pressing forward with construction of the border wall, but it’s using tax-payer money to pay for it.

Nearly $4 billion of Pentagon spending, much of it coming from weapons programs is used to keep one of the president’s most controversial priorities going.

Part of the funding will also go into the Department of Defense’s program to stop drug smuggling.

Republicans are criticizing the decision to cut the Pentagon’s budget.